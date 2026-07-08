Senior Talk DFW: The road to worry-free travel

It’s time for travel! Whether you’re heading across Texas, taking a cruise or an international bucket list trip, preparation can make your trip smoother and more enjoyable.

Once you’ve decided where you’re going it’s time to make your list so you can check things off to ensure you haven’t forgotten anything. Traveling as a senior may take a little more planning.

Create a travel information sheet; Emergency contacts, medical conditions and allergies, medication list and dosages, health insurance information, travel itinerary, hotel and transportation details. If you have your GO Binder, MyGoBinder.com, completed then you’re ready to go!

Depending on where you’re going, pack your medications in their original labeled containers. Locally you may be able to use daily pouches for your meds without the bulky bottles. ALWAYS carry medications in your carry-on bag. If you are traveling across several time zones, set alarms on your phone so you can stay on track taking your medications in a timely manner.

Pack a pouch with all your chargers; iPad, phone, HEARING AIDS and portable charging bank. If you are traveling internationally get the correct adaptors so your chargers will work. Different countries have different electric systems.

If traveling in the U.S. research nearby urgent care centers and hospitals at your destination. Verify what your insurance covers while traveling. If traveling internationally consider travel insurance. I purchase allianztravelinsurance.com annually to cover my trips for the whole year. It includes medical treatments, cancellations, lost luggage and so much more. For me it’s peace of mind. Medicare does not cover you outside the U.S. When you purchase a cruise or book airfare you may look at their travel insurances.

How long will you be gone? If it’ll be more than a couple days set up a neighbor to collect mail. A week or more, ask the Post Office to hold your mail until your return. Set up pet sitters way in advance as they get booked up.

At airports or ports you can request assistance; wheelchair or cart. Choose direct flights when possible. Pack snacks and a refillable water bottle in case of delays.

And remember to HAVE FUN! Proper preparation prevents poor trips.

Join us to hear more about senior travel at one of two upcoming presentations. July 16 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Midwestern University, Room 138A, 100 Parker Square, Flower Mound, or July 21 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Seeden Club, 306 U.S. Hwy. 377 N., Argyle (next to PointBank). RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561.Please let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you.

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty.

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