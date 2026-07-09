Argyle native drawing national attention ahead of MLB Draft

A southern Denton County native is making his mark on the baseball world, and he will likely take the next step toward the Major Leagues this weekend.

Former Argyle High School baseball prospect Grady Emerson was featured on Season 2 of The Prospect, a three-episode original docuseries from GameChanger and MLB Network.

Emerson, who just finished up his senior year at Fort Worth Christian School after spending three years at Argyle High School, recently moved up to the No. 1 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline heading into the draft on Saturday.

His play with the Cardinals earned him a spot as a semifinalist for the coveted Golden Spikes Award and the title of Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.

According to GameChanger, The Prospect followed Emerson’s journey from the small-town scene of Argyle to the national stage.

The Argyle native’s episode captures his routine, showing his discipline and the support he gets from his family that has shaped him into one of the top prospects in the upcoming MLB Draft.

“The Prospect captures everything that makes sports so powerful: the families, coaches, communities and defining moments that shape young athletes long before draft night,” said Ken Strnad, GameChanger’s vice president of brand partnerships and branded sports platforms. “We’re proud to partner with Major League Baseball and MLB Network to bring these stories to fans and show the human side of the journey from high school baseball to the professional ranks.”

Emerson is committed to play college ball at the University of Texas in Austin, but if he’s picked early in the first round, he might start the clock on his professional career.

According to MLB.com, the first overall draft pick is expected to get a signing bonus valued at more than $11.3 million.

Last year, the second pick locked down a nearly $7.7 million signing bonus and the third and fourth picks both signed for about $9 million.

According to GameChanger, Emerson is the first USA Baseball player to compete on multiple 15U and 18U National Teams.

To watch Emerson’s episode on The Prospect, visit GameChanger’s YouTube page.

The 2026 MLB Draft will take place on Saturday, July 11 during MLB All-Star Weekend in Philadelphia.