Starbucks eyes new location along busy corridor in Northlake

A busy corridor in southern Denton County continues to add popular brands. The latest is a national coffee shop chain.

Starbucks plans to build a new location in Northlake at the corner of FM 407 and Cleveland-Gibbs Road, just west of the fast-growing Harvest Town Center.

According to a filing with the state, Starbucks expects to start $900,000 worth of construction to build a new shop at the beginning of August.

Work is expected to be completed in March 2027.

Starbucks has plenty of locations around southern Denton County, including along Hwy 377 in Argyle, a standalone shop in Bartonville as well as one in the Kroger, a bunch around Highland Village and Flower Mound, as well as a shop inside the Tom Thumb at Harvest Town Center.

The new 1,933-square-foot Starbucks will add to a growing FM 407 corridor, as far as businesses go, at least.

Harvest Town Center is bringing in huge national chains and the corner of FM 407 and Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake looks like it wants to get in on the action.

It has spurred quite the coffee craze in Northlake.

Right across the street from where the new Starbucks is expected to go in is where Function Coffee Co. opened up to so many orders, they ran out of coffee on multiple days.

Further west on FM 407, Hilltop Truck Park is expected to expand its operations, including a new drive-thru coffee option.

As far as national brands go, a CVS Pharmacy is also expected to be built in the area.

The roadway, on the other hand, might not be accommodating that growth for a while.

Denton County broke ground on a micro-breakout project in April that will make some quick improvements to FM 407 at I-35W.

Another county breakout project will add more lanes from Gateway Drive to Cleveland-Gibbs Road, building it out to six lanes, but there is no start date to the work.

To the east, the Town of Argyle proposed a temporary halt to new developments in hopes that TxDOT will be able to catch up its facilities, but it could be a number of years before the state gets to work on expanding FM 407 from west of Justin to the eastern part of Argyle.

FM 407 isn’t the only work being done in the area. The very corner where the new Starbucks is expected to go in could have a new name by the time it is built.

Northlake voted in May 2025 to rename the section west of I-35W to Gibbs Road. The road on the east side of I-35W will remain Cleveland-Gibbs Road.

The renaming hopes to clearly separate the two streets when the bridge over I-35W is realigned, which will send Mulkey Lane over the interstate, splitting Cleveland-Gibbs Road.