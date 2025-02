Caffeine lovers in Argyle have a new option for a quick pick-me-up.

Starbucks on Monday opened its doors at the corner of Hwy 377 and Stella Street, just north of Liberty Christian School. The new coffee shop, which offers a drive-thru as well as indoor and outdoor seating, is now open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

