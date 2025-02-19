Montini: Emergency Preparedness — A Priority for Our Community

As we look to the future of our growing and thriving community, it is my duty as your mayor to ensure that we are not only prepared for the best opportunities but also equipped to face potential challenges head-on. As our population and density continues to grow, the risk grows as well for any emergency to affect more and more people. With Denton County experiencing frequent and unpredictable weather events—such as tornadoes, severe storms, hail, freezes and occasionally long power outages, emergency preparedness is an urgent conversation that we must have.

Our state has always been resilient, and our community is no exception. However, it requires preparation. When disaster strikes, every second counts. Lives, property, and critical infrastructure are at stake. While no plan can prevent emergencies from occurring, being ready for them can minimize their impact and protect what matters most. This is why I am urging all residents to take proactive steps, both at home and within the community, to bolster our preparedness.

The first step in emergency readiness is awareness. Understanding the specific risks we face is key to developing effective responses. As a community in Texas, we know that severe weather can develop with little warning and power outages may last for days during severe storms. Denton County has one of the best Emergency Management Centers in the state of Texas and their goal is to support the local communities and municipalities to ensure that residents receive timely alerts and critical information.

Preparedness, however, does not stop at the government level. Each household plays a vital role. As we enter storm season, I encourage you to develop a family emergency plan that includes designated meeting places, an evacuation strategy, and communication protocols. Make sure you have an emergency supply kit with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, and important documents. For those with elderly family members or pets, additional considerations are necessary to ensure everyone is safe and accounted for during an emergency.

Denton County Emergency Management supports the new Texas laws that may provide wellness checks during emergencies. The program is called “State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry” or STEAR. If you are medically fragile, rely on power for medical devices or suffer other conditions that might put you at risk during an emergency, please visit stear.texas.gov and register so that you will be on a list for wellness checks depending on the emergency type. Registering in STEAR does not guarantee you will receive a specific service during emergencies, but it helps Emergency Management know where to look in case of an emergency or disaster.

Our first responders participate in regular training exercises to ensure they can act swiftly and effectively in times of crisis. Texas even has an Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, this year it will be April 26-28, 2025. This can be used for generators, first aid kits, batteries and a number of other supplies. Visit comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php for more information.

Let this be a reminder that emergency preparedness is not a one-time task but an ongoing commitment. I urge each of you to take part in making our community a safer, more resilient place. Stay informed, make a plan, and get involved in local preparedness initiatives.

Stay safe, and I hope this helps you prepare for any potential situation, even though I hope none of you have to ever face these possibilities.