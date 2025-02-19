Around Argyle — February 2025

Argyle continues to experience positive growth, with a number of exciting projects on the horizon. This is an important time for residents to stay informed about what’s being proposed by following the Town of Argyle social media pages and watching or attending town meetings. Your input is valued and does have an impact, whether it’s speaking at a meeting, sending an email, or calling your elected and appointed officials.

For those inclined to become even more active, the application window for the May 2025 local election is open through Feb. 14, 2025 at 5 p.m. Additional information and forms can be found on the town’s website under the “Government” tab in the “Elections” section.

Speaking of growth, on Jan. 28th, Tom Thumb held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new store coming to Argyle with an anticipated opening in the spring of 2026. This 63,000 square-foot grocery store will serve as an anchor to the Harvest Town Center development by Hillwood on the west side of I-35W just north of FM 407. In addition to featuring a drive-thru pharmacy and grocery pickup, the store will include an in-store Starbucks. The Town of Argyle continues to work with Northlake and Denton County to ensure TxDOT prioritizes the “FM 407 Breakout Project” to bring critical roadway improvements needed to serve this development.

In other exciting news and not far from this project, the proposed Heritage Tract development continues to take shape. Bordered by Robson Ranch Road to the north and I-35W to the east, this planned development would encompass nearly 200 acres of commercial and retail space, with a small regional medical facility and a major grocer as possible anchors. Argyle’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council have already begun reviewing the proposed development, but as I write this, no decisions have been made. The size, scope, and impact of this development to the region (if approved) would be monumental and could provide a massive infusion of sales taxes to the Town of Argyle.

Keep an eye on the town’s website and social media posts for upcoming meetings and details, and I encourage you to sign up for alerts to stay informed. If you can’t attend meetings in person, they are live streamed, recorded and available on demand on the town’s website.

With new developments come new challenges, but Town Council and I are determined to enhance and add more community space in the form of parks, trails, and additional green space.

The future Donald G. Moser Law Enforcement Center on FM 407 continues to be one of my top priorities, and Town Council is exploring opportunities for this new police station to serve as an anchor for a cohesive municipal complex. We continue to look at funding options, and thankfully, the town is in excellent financial shape. Future developments such as I mentioned earlier could go a long way in helping keep it that way and avoid adding to our citizens’ tax burdens.

Thank you again for the honor of serving you.