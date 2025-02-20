DCTA continues projects to connect Denton County residents

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) board voted to approve an extension of its Transportation Reinvestment Program, also known as TRiP, in its January Board meeting, ensuring the program will continue.

The action enables DCTA and its Member Cities of Denton, Highland Village, and Lewisville to continue working on beneficial capital projects that enhance mobility, air quality, economic development, and livability for residents in the DCTA service area.

Since 2021, the TRiP program has made more than 45 million dollars available to member cities for transit-supportive projects whose cumulative value exceeded 107 million dollars.

Some examples include:

In Denton, DCTA’s TRiP program provided a grant totaling over $500,000 to help fund a grade-separated crossing over the A-train corridor at Mayhill Road.

The recent Highland Village Road Sidewalk Phase 2 & 3 project received just under $380,000 in TRiP support to close gaps in the Highland Village pedestrian network, allowing residents from various neighborhoods to connect easily to the Highland Village/Lewisville Lake A-train station.

The City of Lewisville received a 2-million-dollar TRiP grant to construct public thoroughfares near the Old Town Lewisville station in conjunction with its new development, The Standard.

These types of projects, partially funded by the TRiP program, are another example of how DCTA is improving accessibility for everyone.

In addition to these successes under TRiP, DCTA’s service to its Member Cities continues to grow and serve more riders. The Connect Bus and A-train services lead the way with 31% and 18% growth year over year, respectively, while GoZone ridership in Lewisville and Highland Village is up 14% year over year. DCTA CEO Paul Cristina says, “These strong results demonstrate that DCTA is continuing its commitment to creating a transportation system that enables every community member to thrive. Improved mobility leads to a better quality of life, and with our Member Cities and Denton County, we are achieving a more connected and sustainable future.​”

(Sponsored content)