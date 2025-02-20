Hudspeth: A year of progress and community commitment

As we step into a new year, I am excited about the opportunities ahead for the City of Denton. Our city continues to grow and evolve, and with that growth comes both challenges and the chance to make meaningful, lasting improvements. My commitment remains steadfast: to ensure that our city provides high-quality services, fosters responsible development, strengthens economic vitality, enhances public safety, and promotes environmental responsibility—all while preserving the character and spirit that makes Denton special.

Delivering efficient, responsive city services is at the core of everything we do. This year, we will continue upgrading technology and infrastructure to improve customer service and streamline city operations. In the coming months, I look forward to: Launching 3-1-1 citywide; Pursuing American Public Works Association accreditation; Implementing a strategic plan for Information Technology.

We are committed to balancing growth with thoughtful planning. New developments will align with the city’s high standards to ensure they enhance our community’s quality of life. Upcoming projects, such as the enhancement of Ruddell Street and Mingo Street as well as improvements to the City’s water and wastewater infrastructure will benefit the city for years to come.

A strong economy is key to a thriving city. We will continue supporting small businesses and attracting new industries that align with our community values. This includes the building of a foundation for a Tech Ecosystem and improving small business opportunities which will help entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses locally. Additionally, our Downtown Master Plan will strengthen our city’s core while preserving the historic appeal that makes Denton unique. If you are interested in learning more about economic development opportunities or have business-related questions, please reach out to our team at 940-349-7776 or [email protected].

Keeping our residents safe remains a top priority. This year, we will expand public safety initiatives, including renovations to Fire Stations 5 and 6, an enhanced records management system, and increased investment in police and fire department resources.

These efforts will help ensure our community remains a safe and welcoming place for all.

Sustainability is essential to our future. We will champion our Climate Action Plan, implement a comprehensive solid waste management strategy, and update Denton’s Renewable Resource Plan. Additionally, we will enhance parks and trails to provide spaces for residents to enjoy.

As we embark on another year, I want to thank you for your continued support and civic engagement. Together, we will build a stronger, more resilient Denton – one that honors our history while embracing the opportunities of the future. I look forward to working alongside you to make this year one of progress, prosperity, and community pride.