United Way of Denton County looks to expand free tax prep program

The 2025 tax season is underway and United Way Denton County plans to continue to expand on the growth of last year’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to serve more hard-working taxpayers for the 2024 tax season.

With eight sites open across Denton County from now until Tax Day on April 15, 2025, IRS-certified volunteers are ready to assist low- to-moderate-income Denton County residents with filing their federal taxes, ensuring accurate and stress-free returns at no cost, according to a UWDC news release. These trained volunteers help complete tax forms, review documents, understand what may be owed, and help get the largest refund possible by maximizing credits like the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. VITA is available to anyone who earned $67,000 or less in 2024.

“This program is a critical tool to assist ALICE | Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed households in Denton County,” said Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton County President and CEO. “Maximizing refunds for these families often accounts for the largest infusion of funds they will see all year. That’s why we are excited to build on the 241% increase in returns we saw last year to help even more ALICE households in 2025.”

VITA was created by the IRS and implemented by United Way of Denton County in 2008. The program has since proved to improve economic mobility and financial security for hard-working Denton County residents. Since inception, this program has resulted in 10,000+ prepared tax returns, $14.4 million+ secured refunds to the Denton County economy, and $2.7 million saved in tax preparation fees for Denton County residents.

Although VITA has averaged $1.59M in total returns for Denton County taxpayers in the past 10 years, the IRS estimates that over $15 million is left on the table by VITA-eligible Denton County taxpayers every year, according to the news release. The team of VITA volunteers have learned the tax code, so members of the Denton County community can file their taxes, get their refund, and save their hard-earned money.

United Way of Denton County’s VITA program works in collaboration with public libraries in Carrollton (Hebron & Josey Branch), Denton (North Branch), Lewisville, Little Elm, Pilot Point, Sanger, and The Colony. VITA is supported with funding from the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Schwab, the City of Carrollton, and Wells Fargo.

For specific locations/times, a list of required documents, and other information, residents can visit UnitedWayDenton.org/VITA.

United Way of Denton County is still seeking volunteers for a variety of positions, including as tax preparers, intake specialists, and translators for VITA locations throughout Denton County. Training is happening now. For more information about volunteering with VITA, visit UnitedWayDenton.org/Volunteer-VITA.