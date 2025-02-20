Harpool Middle School getting $5.5M in renovations

Denton ISD is making $5.5 million of improvements at Harpool Middle School.

In the fall, the district filed two renovation construction projects with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for Harpool Middle School in Lantana. First was a $4 million track and field project that includes converting the grass field to artificial turf, installing an all-weather track and building a 2,400-square-foot storage facility for the track.

“This is a new district-wide standard to ensure equity in facilities as well as lower the cost of water consumption,” a district spokesperson said.

Separately, the district filed a $1,551,389 renovation project that includes fine arts improvements — such as upgrades to the stage area — as well as HVAC controls, plumbing work and a new secured entry.

“This secured entry will not allow visitors to access faculty or staff, and is a standard the district is implementing,” the district spokesperson said.