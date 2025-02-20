Parents express concerns over threat at Flower Mound middle school

Parents of McKamy Middle School students are on edge over a threat made against the school this week.

The Flower Mound Police Department announced Thursday evening that they are investigating threatening statements made by a student at the school.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, at 11:19 p.m., police received information that a male student made a threat of violence toward McKamy Middle School and its students via a social media account.

According to parent discussions on social media, police have seized iPads and other technology in an attempt to identify the individual responsible. Some parents opted to keep their children home, despite promises of additional police presence on campus.

Concerned parents stressed that transparency is key to maintaining trust and safety. Many emphasized that threats, regardless of their credibility, should not be dismissed and that the “See Something, Say Something” principle applies to both students and adults. Others encouraged vigilance, suggesting parents inspect their children’s belongings before sending them to school.

Police are still investigating but have determined that there is no further threat to the campus.