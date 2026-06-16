Argyle proposes halt to new developments on town’s west side

Rapid growth in southern Denton County has put a strain on local roadways, but Argyle hopes a new proposition will slow things down until the roads can catch up.

A public hearing was held at Argyle’s town council meeting Monday evening for a proposed development moratorium, which would put any new developments on pause until road improvements on FM 407 are underway.

The proposed moratorium would pause any new developments along I-35W from Sam Davis Road to the southern edge of town limits and back up along Hwy 377 for 90 days.

“Our observation is that our traffic problems are so great and so extreme in that area, it makes sense to put a development moratorium in place,” said Town Manager Mike Sims.

While Denton County broke ground on a $2 million micro breakout project in April, which aims to add lanes at the intersection of FM 407 at I-35W, Argyle would like to see that finished and the FM 407 breakout project get started before the development halt is lifted.

The micro breakout is expected to be finished as early as July 2026, or as late as December 2026.

Denton County is also primarily funding the FM 407 breakout project, which will add more lanes from Gateway Drive to Cleveland-Gibbs Road, building it out to six lanes.

It is expected to let in March 2027, but does not yet have a construction start date.

“We appreciate [Denton County] for working on that, but we are concerned about processing new development applications before that gets started,” said Sims.

According to town documents, the moratorium would put a halt to new commercial and residential developments, but would not affect developments that have started the process or already-built residences.

For example, slow-moving negotiations will continue for the 141-acre development at the northeast corner of FM 407 and I-35W, dubbed the Heath Tract, because it is in the process of being rezoned.

A new middle school and intermediate school for Argyle ISD, a 198-residential development and two commercial lots are also underway and will allowed to be complete. The Argyle Sports Academy, Tribes Church and Valley Creek Church also have projects that are already approved along FM 407.

Sims said improvements to existing homes would be allowed, too – pools, home remodels and upgrading, replacing or adding new fencing.

In addition to traffic, the town was concerned with drainage issues.

A new development could receive a waiver that would allow them to apply, one reason being the developer offers to improve the facility, in this case FM 407, at their own cost.

The town started the process of getting new developments halted Monday with the first public hearing, but there is still a long road ahead.

A second public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3. Then, a first reading of the ordinance will be held on a date to be determined. Finally, a second reading of the ordinance and a final vote is expected to occur on Monday, Sept. 21.

If the vote passes, the town would not accept any new development requests in that area after Sept. 21 until the town sees progress on FM 407.

“This is a big deal,” said Sims. “It is a major undertaking and a major decision to say that a particular area is unsafe or underserved by public facilities in so dramatic a fashion that you need to call a halt to new development.”

Until the vote passes, developers are still able to submit applications and developments can still be approved.

Denton County is working on the FM 407 micro breakout now, and the larger breakout project is expected to let in 2027, but TxDOT also has plans to work on the road.

The plans include expanding an 11.5-mile stretch of FM 407 from the west side of Justin to the east side of Argyle to six lanes.

Despite Argyle asking for a pause on new developments because the road is overwhelmed with traffic, the town is also requesting TxDOT decrease a majority of the project through Argyle to just four lanes instead of six.

The moratorium proposal does not change the town’s position on that request.

“Our position is consistent because [the moratorium is within] the area of concern,” said Sims. “That’s an area where six lanes makes sense, we’re asking for that to be expedited.”

According to Mayor Ron Schmidt, this is not the first time Argyle has requested a moratorium. The last one was granted.

“It’s a reasonable and responsible thing to do that I wish other towns would do when things get ahead of them,” he said.

The public will have the chance to offer their opinion at the next public hearing, which is scheduled for the town council meeting on Monday, Aug. 3.

According to the town, the proposal can be updated before the final vote.