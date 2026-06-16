Robson Rambler – June 2026

Clubs at Robson Ranch are the vibrant heartbeat of the community, serving as the primary catalyst for the “promised life after retirement.” These homeowner-driven groups utilize the ranch’s world-class facilities and scenic neighborhoods to transform standard amenities into bustling social hubs. While there are currently 92 “official” organizations registered, it is estimated that there are at least three times as many unofficial gatherings. From intimate wine tastings and gourmet dinner parties to specialized book clubs, the variety is nearly endless. The guiding philosophy of the ranch is simple: if you cannot find a group that matches your specific passion, you are encouraged to start one yourself. While most folks hear about our sports or music oriented activities, here are just a few beyond that:

For those with a creative spark, the Paint & Palette Club provides a nurturing environment for artists of all skill levels. This group is far more than its name suggests; while they focus on traditional oil, acrylic and watercolor painting, they also explore graphite, colored pencil, and collage. Whether you are a seasoned professional or picking up a brush for the first time, the club offers a supportive atmosphere to share techniques and embark on a new artistic journey.

Automotive enthusiasts and spectators alike look forward to the Car Club’s biannual cruises. This event turns the entire ranch into a parade route, inviting residents to set up lawn chairs and refreshments in their driveways to cheer on a procession of classic, antique, and modern sports cars. The club welcomes any resident with a notable vehicle to join the lineup, fostering a sense of nostalgia and community pride that winds through every neighborhood.

Innovation and history also find a dedicated home at Robson Ranch. The Tech Club keeps residents on the cutting edge by hosting expert speakers like Mike Weaver, who recently shared insights into the world of electric vehicles, discussing everything from battery technology and environmental impacts to the future of self-driving cars.

Conversely, the Historical Firearms Group—a specialized branch of the Gun Club—offers a deep dive into the heritage of the American West. Their presentations on civilian and law enforcement revolvers from 1845 to 1895 provide a fascinating look at the tools that shaped the history of North Texas.

Social connection remains the common thread across all activities. The Yarn Divas meet every Tuesday afternoon for informal sessions of knitting and crocheting, where socialization is just as important as the handiwork. For those looking for higher stakes, the Poker Club meets every Tuesday evening in the Patriot Room. Welcoming both novices and veterans, they offer games like Texas Hold ‘em and Omaha Hi/Lo.

Enjoying retirement – or getting ready for it – well, it’s all here! Until next time… Jay