Bed Bath and Beyond makes its return to Flower Mound

A beloved home decor retail chain is making a comeback to Flower Mound in the form of a rebrand.

Bed Bath and Beyond will return to Flower Mound in name after the Kirkland’s Home store chain joined the retail giant.

In an email to customers, Kirkland’s Home said it joined Bed Bath and Beyond to bring a greater selection of items, stronger value, better prices and more “newness” throughout the year.

“While the name above the door is changing, the things you love the most are not,” said Kirkland’s Home in the email. “The same team that has spent years designing, curating and bringing you beautiful seasonal decor, entertaining essentials, thoughtful gifts and inspiring home accents is still here – we’re simply becoming part of something bigger.”

The new store will be dubbed Bed Bath and Beyond Seasonal Living.

According to the email, the store is running a sale until Monday, June 22.

“There is no better way to welcome you in than with a reason to fill your cart,” said the email.

Bed Bath and Beyond closed its Lewisville stores and distribution center in February 2023, with the Flower Mound location on FM 2499 closing soon after.

The original Flower Mound location opened in 2014.

Bed Bath and Beyond has been working its way back from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2023, which has involved combing forces with buybuy BABY, Overstock, Kirkland’s and, upon completion of the merger, The Container Store.

The store recently opened its first Bed Bath and Beyond/The Container Store combo location in Fort Worth.

“This is an exciting step forward as we continue bringing our Everything Home vision to life,” said Amy Sullivan, the president of Bed Bath & Beyond, in a press release. “By bringing together the strengths of these two iconic brands, we’re creating a more connected shopping experience that combines inspiration, organization, solutions and value for customers across every room in the home.”