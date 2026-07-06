Work starts on major intersection in Flower Mound

Flower Mound commuters can look forward to improvements at FM 2499 and FM 3040, but they’ll have to get through the construction period, first.

Luckily, according to the town, contractors will start work on the intersection of FM 2499 and Flower Mound Road Monday.

The $2.82 million in improvements were awarded to 2L Construction at a town council meeting in March, including a dual left-turn lane, three through lanes and a dedicated right turn lane for reach direction.

According to Flower Mound, the project aims to increase traffic capacity at the intersection, straighten out sidewalk alignments and improve overall safety at the intersection.

With the construction, sidewalks, ramps, signage and utilities will have to be relocated and signal poles will be replaced to accommodate the new lane configurations.

Another part of the project will add a dedicated right turn lane to the Chick-fil-A driveway along southbound FM 2499, which hopes to prevent the restaurant’s drive-thru line from backing up onto FM 2499.

“The [turn lane at the] Chick-fil-A drive thru… is certainly needed,” said Mayor Pro Tem Adam Schiestel at the March meeting.

Denton County will help Flower Mound pay for the project after an interlocal cooperation agreement was approved by the county in February.

According to county documents, it will contribute $3.5 million toward construction costs that were originally dedicated to a bridge project on Kirkpatrick Lane.

Schiestel said the funds being used at the intersection of FM 2499 and FM 3040 is a much better use for the town.

Flower Mound Assistant Director of Engineering Dale Crown presented on the project at the council meeting in March and said the work is expected to be completed in July 2027.