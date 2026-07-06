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Southern Denton County Local News

Northlake Police Blotter

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
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Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake.

The Northlake Police Department made 20 arrests in April, answered or initiated 2,628 calls for service and took 62 reports. Here are some recent calls for service:

On April 2, officers assisted with a pursuit involving a kidnapping suspect out of Fort Worth traveling north on I-35W. Officers successfully deployed tire deflation devices and helped bring the pursuit to a safe end.

On April 5, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in which a male suspect was trying to run the caller off the road. Officers located the suspect, and a pursuit ensued northbound on I-35W. The suspect eventually stopped his vehicle and fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended by officers.

On April 26, officers responded to a domestic disturbance after a neighbor reported yelling, cussing, objects being thrown, and the sounds of a woman screaming and children crying. When officers arrived, they could hear the disturbance inside the residence. Officers knocked on the door but were told not-so-nicely to leave. After the occupants refused to cooperate, officers forced entry. A woman who attempted to block officers from entering was arrested and transported to the Denton County Jail.

On April 30, Northlake officers recovered a stolen semi-trailer at QuikTrip loaded with 19 pallets of bottled water. The driver told officers he had borrowed it from a friend, though police said the story didn’t exactly hold water. The subject was released at the scene, and the case was forwarded to the originating agency for further investigation.

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