Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 20 arrests in April, answered or initiated 2,628 calls for service and took 62 reports. Here are some recent calls for service:

On April 2, officers assisted with a pursuit involving a kidnapping suspect out of Fort Worth traveling north on I-35W. Officers successfully deployed tire deflation devices and helped bring the pursuit to a safe end.

On April 5, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in which a male suspect was trying to run the caller off the road. Officers located the suspect, and a pursuit ensued northbound on I-35W. The suspect eventually stopped his vehicle and fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended by officers.

On April 26, officers responded to a domestic disturbance after a neighbor reported yelling, cussing, objects being thrown, and the sounds of a woman screaming and children crying. When officers arrived, they could hear the disturbance inside the residence. Officers knocked on the door but were told not-so-nicely to leave. After the occupants refused to cooperate, officers forced entry. A woman who attempted to block officers from entering was arrested and transported to the Denton County Jail.

On April 30, Northlake officers recovered a stolen semi-trailer at QuikTrip loaded with 19 pallets of bottled water. The driver told officers he had borrowed it from a friend, though police said the story didn’t exactly hold water. The subject was released at the scene, and the case was forwarded to the originating agency for further investigation.