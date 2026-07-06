North Texas indoor waterpark aims to be entertainment destination

A waterpark in North Texas aims to be a hotspot for fun during the summer and beyond.

While a bit south of Denton County, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is considered a regional destination.

The park just wrapped up its Red, Wave and Blue events, celebrating the America’s 250th birthday, but the fun lasts all summer.

Epic Waters has indoor and outdoor pool options with a wave pool, the longest lazy river in North Texas, slides, rides and splash zones.

One of the famous slides is the Locura, a 7-story-tall slide with a 40-foot drop, a 360-degree horizontal loop and speeds up to 35 miles per hour.

Others include the Yellowjacket Drop and the Aquanaut.

The 80,000-square-foot park is climate-controlled and covered by a retractable roof, making the park a viable option for all seasons.

Epic Waters has become a nationally-renowned destination in North Texas, making USA Today’s list as a Top 3 indoor waterpark in the nation in three different years.

The park continues to host summer-themed events with its Epic Circus Spectacular through Sunday, August 2 and Hydro Heroes, which starts Monday.

In addition to water fun, Epic Waters offers dining options, Bolder Adventure Park, Illuvia entertainment, FIFA World Cup watch parties, live music and an arcade.

Guests can also take advantage of free parking, a courtesy trolley, complimentary Wi-Fi, digital lockers and an onsite retail store.

Epic Waters said its park is a perfect place to host birthday parties and other large get-togethers. More information can be found and tickets can be purchased online at the park’s website.