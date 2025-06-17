CVS plans to build in Northlake

A CVS Pharmacy is planned to be built in Northlake at the southwest corner of FM 407 and newly-renamed Gibbs Road, according to a TDLR registration.

The $4,000,000 project is expected to start construction in November and be completed in May 2026.

Other than a CVS further down FM 407 in Argyle, the only other CVS near in Denton County is up north in Denton proper.

The pharmacy’s building is supposed to be 12,651 square feet.

Gibbs Road was recently voted to be renamed by Northlake Town Council. It comes with the split of Cleveland-Gibbs Road.

The name hasn’t been updated on maps, yet, but the registration presumably shows the road as it will be named when the project is complete.