Town of Double Oak Update – June 2025

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

June Has Arrived — and Hello Sunshine, Sprinklers and Speed Limits! Welcome to summer in Double Oak, where the grass is green, the skies are blue and the calendar suddenly fills up faster than a Texas BBQ on a Sunday afternoon. June brings longer days, louder cicadas and plenty of chances to connect as a community — whether it’s at Town Hall, the park or over a friendly wave from the porch.

As the temperature rises, so does our excitement for what’s ahead. From civic updates to community events (and maybe a gentle reminder or two that 30 Means 30), this month’s column has everything you need to stay in the know — and stay cool.

Let’s dive into June together, Double Oak-style!

Honoring Our Heroes: Denton County Police Officers Memorial

On May 15, 2025, the Denton County community gathered at the historic Courthouse on the Square to solemnly honor the brave law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Held as part of National Police Week, the annual Police Officers Memorial Ceremony was a heartfelt tribute to the dedication, courage and selflessness of our fallen heroes.

This year’s ceremony included a special remembrance of Officer John Mestas and Officer Lonnie Sneed of the Double Oak Police Department, both of whom passed in February 2022. Their legacy continues to serve as a guiding light for the department and the community they protected.

Assistant Chief Gaines and Detective-Sergeant Rosa Halfmann participated directly in the ceremony by placing a rose on a memorial wreath in honor of the fallen. They then stood in solemn tribute beside the portraits of Officer Mestas and Officer Sneed, which are now part of the Memorial Bridge installation.

The ceremony included a Roll Call of Heroes, a wreath-laying and messages of unity from community leaders. It was a moving reminder of the price of public service—and a powerful call to continue supporting those who serve and protect.

Double Oak Pushes Forward with Operational and Infrastructure Progress

Over the past two years, the Town of Double Oak and its Town Council have quietly but effectively pushed forward a series of initiatives to improve day-to-day operations, infrastructure and long-term planning while maintaining one of the lowest property tax rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Key personnel changes have strengthened town leadership, including the hiring of a new Town Administrator and a new Police Chief. The town also transitioned its IT services to an outsourced provider, increasing reliability and efficiency while separating and relocating town servers into a newly-cooled room for better data protection.

Town Hall operations have seen practical improvements, as well. Business hours were extended to better serve residents and a new septic system was installed—followed by full resodding of the park to restore green space. Internally, the town implemented a more efficient payroll system and launched a new financial software platform that aligns with government accounting standards (GAAP). The municipal court system is also undergoing a technological upgrade to better serve the community.

In terms of infrastructure, Double Oak oversaw two major mill-and-overlay projects, along with a town-wide crack seal initiative to extend the lifespan of local roads. With increased cut-through traffic along main corridors like Kings Road, the Council has made road safety a continued priority—balancing repairs and reinforcements with added enforcement and long-term traffic planning to protect residents and preserve the quiet nature of our community.

Looking ahead, the next two years promise continued momentum. The Council is working to establish long-term planning goals that can guide future councils and mayors. In partnership with engineers and Denton County, the town will continue advancing the long-anticipated TRIP 22 project to improve Kings Road. Efforts are also underway with the town’s drainage committee to identify and address cross-culvert issues on select roads.

As Double Oak continues to grow, the Council remains committed to thoughtful development, infrastructure upkeep, and financial responsibility—keeping the small-town charm alive while building a foundation for the future.

To stay up-to-date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].