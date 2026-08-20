City of Justin Update – August 2026

There is a lot to be excited about in Justin right now, and I want to thank everyone who continues to make our community such a great place to call home.

One of the highlights this past month was the opening of Peterson Park at 1300 Timberbrook Parkway. It has been incredible to see families already enjoying the playground, courts, green space and gathering areas. Watching neighbors visit while children play is exactly what this park was designed for. Peterson Park is another investment in our quality of life, and I hope you’ll take some time to get outside and enjoy it.

We are also getting closer to completing Fire Station No. 2, and it is exciting to see the progress being made each week. This new station will help us continue providing the high level of emergency services our residents expect as Justin continues to grow. We are planning a Time Capsule Dedication Ceremony in early September and look forward to inviting the community to celebrate the official grand opening in late October. We will be announcing those dates soon, so stay tuned.

While we’re looking ahead, I also want to encourage everyone to mark your calendars for National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 6. It is one of my favorite community events each year because it gives us the opportunity to visit with neighbors, meet our first responders and strengthen the relationships that make Justin such a close-knit community.

Thank you for your continued support and for taking pride in our hometown. There is so much to look forward to, and I am grateful to be part of a community that continues to invest in its future while never losing sight of what makes Justin special. I hope you have a safe and enjoyable August, and I look forward to seeing you around town.

Heavenly Father, We thank You for the gift of this community and for every person who calls Justin home. You have blessed us with families who care for one another, neighbors who still know each other’s names, and first responders who stand ready to protect and serve. Thank You for Peterson Park for the laughter of children, the conversations between friends, and the simple joy of open space where we can gather. May it always be a place of peace, friendship, and wholesome fun. As we watch Fire Station No. 2 rise, we ask Your protection over every worker on the site and Your wisdom over every decision still ahead. When the doors finally open, may this station be a house of courage, compassion, and strength for our growing city. Lord, prepare our hearts for National Night Out. Let that evening deepen the bonds between neighbors and strengthen the trust between our residents and those who wear the uniform. Remind us that safety and community are strongest when we look out for one another. Watch over every home, every street, and every family in Justin through the rest of this summer and beyond. Keep us grateful, keep us humble, and keep us united in the desire to leave this place better than we found it. In the name of Jesus we pray, Amen.