Justin to celebrate new park with live music, food trucks and more

Residents will get the chance to enjoy live music, food trucks and the amenities of Justin’s newest park at the grand opening of Peterson Park.

The new park is located at 1300 Timberbrook Parkway and is part of the Timberbrook residential development by Bloomfield Homes, which donated the parkland to the city.

Festivities will start on Thursday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up around 8 p.m.

“Join us as we celebrate the official opening of this incredible new community space,” said the City on social media. “This will be a relaxed, family-friendly evening you won’t want to miss.”

According to the City, the band 90 Proof will perform live country music at the event.

Peterson Park will have basketball courts, pickleball courts, an amphitheater, a ping pong table, cornhole, a pavilion and restrooms.

Justin encouraged guests to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the green, open space the park has to offer.

“Bring the family, invite your neighbors and come help us celebrate a space built for community,” said the City. “Everything a hometown should be.”

According to the City, the Justin Parks and Recreation Advisory Board reviewed the proposal during its June 14, 2024, meeting and recommended acceptance of the park with the condition that the Board be allowed to review and provide feedback on the construction plans.

Justin City Council formally approved the park donation at its August 8, 2024, meeting. The developer submitted construction plans to the City in December 2024.