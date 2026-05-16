Flower Mound Congressman Brandon Gill to chair constitutional rights task force

U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound), whose district includes southern Denton County, has been named chairman of a newly created congressional task force focused on constitutional rights and alleged institutional abuses.

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer announced the appointment May 13.

The Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses will examine issues including DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies, immigration and social welfare programs, and efforts by foreign actors and dark money groups to suppress political speech.

“Americans deserve truth, transparency, and justice,” Gill said in a statement. “They are sick of being defrauded by government institutions and programs that should have been putting them first, not robbing their tax dollars.”

Comer called Gill “a star on the Oversight Committee” and said the Flower Mound congressman would help “safeguard our freedom.”

The task force has already launched investigations, including a request for records tied to alleged Medicaid fraud in Ohio and inquiries into companies connected to “birth tourism,” in which foreign nationals travel to the United States to give birth and secure citizenship for their children.

According to Gill’s office, a recent study estimated that approximately 70,000 births were attributable to temporary visitors in 2023 alone. In January 2025, President Trump issued an executive order limiting birthright citizenship and it is pending a final ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gill serves on the House Judiciary, Budget and Oversight committees, including the DOGE Subcommittee. His congressional priorities include border security, reducing government spending and economic policy.

The task force is authorized for six months and is expected to hold hearings.