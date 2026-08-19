Northwest ISD adds mini pancakes, spicy nuggets, gluten-free pizza and more to school menus

Northwest ISD students have a few new menu items to choose from for the 2026-2027 school year.

According to an announcement from the district, foods like mini pancake bites, chicken mashed potato bowls and gluten-free pizza are now available at various campuses.

“More delicious options. More to look forward to this school year,” said the district’s child nutrition department on social media.

The mini pancake bites will be available at elementary schools and middle schools, along with new lunch items including bean and cheese burritos, chicken mashed potato bowls and gluten-free pizza.

At middle schools, spicy chicken nuggets will also be a new menu option.

The district said its high schools will see more options at the Build Your Own section at Iron Skillet and fresh-made sushi.

Northwest ISD Child Nutrition has also utilized a build-your-own breakfast and lunch line at elementary and middle schools, allowing students to pick their food with a nutritious addition.

For breakfast, students choose three items, including a fruit.

For lunch, students choose three of the five food components, including a fruit, vegetable or juice.