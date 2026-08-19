Bartonville Town Update – August 2026

Hello Bartonville! I would like to thank Council Member Jim Roberts for his five years of dedicated service on the Bartonville Town Council. Jim resigned from Council due to increased professional responsibilities. His new position will require extensive travel and an unpredictable schedule over the next two years. Jim has been a strong advocate for our community, and we appreciate the time and leadership he provided during his tenure. To fill the vacancy, Council accepted applications and interviewed candidates at their July meeting. The Town Council appointed Richard “Rick” Lawrence to fill the vacant position. Rick previously served on the Board of Adjustment and was currently serving on the Planning & Zoning Commission prior to his appointment. We look forward to his continued service to the Town.

The Bartonville Community Development Corporation (BCDC) has approved funding in their 2026-2027 fiscal budget for a beautification project totaling $111,921. The project will enhance several key intersections and medians, including FM 407 & E. Jeter Road, IT Neely Road & FM 407, the median in front of the Lantana Shopping Center and E. Jeter Road & McMakin Road. These improvements will enhance the appearance of some of the Town’s most visible gateways and corridors while improving drainage and erosion issues.

Phase III of the E. Jeter Road reconstruction project remains on schedule. We appreciate everyone’s patience during construction, especially when Saturday work is authorized between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. These additional work hours help keep the project moving forward and minimize the overall construction timeline.

State law requires the Town to ask voters, every four years, whether to continue dedicating 5/8 of one cent (0.625%) of the local sales tax to street maintenance and repair. The Town Council ordered an election to be held November 3, 2026 to reauthorize this funding so that street maintenance can continue at the current rate. Bartonville’s current 2.00% local sales tax distribution is: Bartonville Community Development Corporation 0.125%, Street Maintenance 0.625%, Crime Control and Prevention 0.250%, and General Fund 1.00%

I had the privilege to swear in the Police Department’s newest Officer Tim Sawicki at our July Town Council meeting. Officer Sawicki has 14 years of public safety experience, most recently serving as a detective with the Rockport Police Department. He and his wife, along with their four children, are relocating to the area to be closer to family. His extensive background includes service as a K-9 Officer, Criminal Investigations Detective, police instructor, and hostage negotiator. We are excited to have Officer Sawicki join our team and serve the Bartonville community.

Also, at the July Town Council meeting, former Chief Kirk Riggs proudly presented the Bartonville Police Department’s Medal of Merit to Officer Andrew Richey and Lieutenant Colby Scudder in recognition of their outstanding service and dedication to the community. Officer Richey was honored for his quick thinking, compassion, and professionalism during a suicide intervention that helped save a life through coordination with out-of-state law enforcement and emergency responders. Lt. Scudder was recognized for his exceptional investigative work following an aggravated robbery, where his use of Flock Safety technology, attention to detail, and interagency coordination led to the rapid identification of the suspect and the successful resolution of multiple cases. Congratulations to both officers on this well-deserved recognition, which reflects the highest standards of the Bartonville Police Department.

For more information on any of these updates, please contact Town Hall.

Residential Projects:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

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