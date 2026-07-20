Bartonville appoints new council member following resignation

A member of the Bartonville Town Council has stepped down from his seat, and the town has appointed someone to replace him.

Jim Roberts resigned from his role as a member of Bartonville Town Council, the town confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Town Administrator Kirk Riggs, Roberts stepped away because of an increase to his professional duties outside of council.

“He recently accepted a leadership role with his company that includes oversight of more than 120 employees across six states and Canada,” said Riggs. “The position will require extensive travel and an unpredictable schedule over the next two years.”

Roberts will be replaced by Rick Lawrence, who has been serving as an alternate on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Council accepted the resignation of Roberts and approved the appointment of Lawrence at a special town council meeting Tuesday.

According to Riggs, the town solicited applications from interested residents and received two applications. Those applicants were interviewed during Executive Session Tuesday, with council ultimately deciding on Lawrence.

“I would like to thank both you very much,” said Mayor Jaclyn Carrington to the applicants at the meeting. “It’s very much appreciated.”

Lawrence will take over Place 1 on the board.

In Roberts’ resignation letter, he shared what an honor it had been to serve the community and said stepping aside would allow someone with the necessary time and capacity to fill the role.

He also expressed his appreciation for his fellow council members, Mayor Carrington and the residents of Bartonville.