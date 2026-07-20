National massage chain eases into Flower Mound

Flower Mound will soon have another place to relax and reset.

The NOW Massage is preparing to open a new boutique location Tuesday, July 28, at 4150 Justin Road, Suite 116 on the north side of Flower Mound, next to Valerie’s Taco Shop.

The franchise is owned by Kate and Chris Peterson, who expanded into southern Denton County after successfully opening locations nearby

“After building a loyal following of guests and Ritual Members at our Frisco, Plano and McKinney boutiques, we look forward to introducing Flower Mound to The NOW’s menu of customizable massages, monthly memberships and nourishing products,” said Kate Peterson.

Kate and Chris, who also own The NOW Frisco, The NOW Plano West and The NOW McKinney, bring a wealth of business experience to their franchising journey with The NOW.

For the new boutique’s opening, The NOW will celebrate all week.

According to a press release, from Tuesday, July 28 to Tuesday, Aug. 4, all massage bookings will receive a complimentary enhancement, which can include a Hemp Calm Balm or an Herbal Heat Therapy.

The Hemp Calm Balm targets sore muscles with a cooling peppermint salve elevated with the calming benefits of broad spectrum hemp.

Herbal Heat Therapy consists of heat packs that are used on the neck and back during treatment to provide a deeper sense of relaxation.

The NOW has Ritual Memberships, which give guests the chance to make massage a part of their routine.

Benefits include discounts on massages and other perks.

The NOW locations also have a shop where guests can buy candles, supplements and other self-care accessories.

“The NOW Massage was designed as an oasis to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect within,” said the brand. “The NOW Massage’s goal is to offer high-quality, customizable massage services without the time commitment and cost of a traditional spa.”

Learn more about the franchise at The NOW Massage’s website.