Valerie’s Taco Shop coming soon to FM 407

A new taco shop is coming to the Flower Mound area.

Valerie’s Taco Shop will open soon at 4150 Justin Road, Suite 120, a space with a drive-thru that was briefly home to Golden Chick a few years ago. Owner Marc Robledo said he has applied for the Certificate of Occupancy, and once that is approved, the new taco shop will be in a soft opening for a few weeks before its official grand opening.

There are a handful of Valerie’s locations in California, and there’s one Valerie’s Taco Stand in Princeton and one shop in Plano. The menu features quesadillas, rice bowls, salads, tostadas, flautas, chimichangas, enchiladas, tortas, burritos and breakfast served all day.

