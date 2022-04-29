Pastor’s Place: Winning the war in your mind

You’ve probably heard the phrase, “You are what you eat.” But I think a more accurate statement is, “You are what you think!” (Proverbs 23:7) What’s exciting is that science is just now catching up with this biblical truth.

You see, whenever you have a thought, it creates a neuropathway in your brain and makes it easier to think the same thought again. Over time, this thought creates a biological rut in your brain. You might call it a habit. And it is very powerful.

What we think determines who we become. For example, if you tend to think, I can’t do something, or I don’t have what it takes. You probably won’t. But if you think you can, by the grace of God you probably will!

If you dwell on your problems; the world is bad and it’s getting worse. Your problems are going to overwhelm you. But instead, if you look for some solutions, if you believe you can have faith, you’ll find some solutions and you’ll see faith arise.

If you always feel like you’re a victim, you will likely become a victim. If instead, you believe that you can overcome by the power of Christ within you, you can overcome!

We don’t have to become slaves to the unending wars in our mind any longer. I Corinthians 10 tells us that we can take control of our thoughts and make them obedient to Christ.

Can I encourage you to think about what you think about? With a little discipline, you can learn to take this kind of authority over your mind and become more than you ever thought possible!