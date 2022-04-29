Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Dementia Friendly Denton County

Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s and by 2050 this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million.

Alzheimer’s is one form of dementia (there are more than 120 types of dementia) for which there is currently no cure.

Dementia Friendly America (DFA) is a movement that began in September 2015 following the White House Conference on Aging and is based upon Minnesota’s statewide successful initiative, ACT on Alzheimer’s.

Joining Dementia Friendly America means a community is engaging in a process to become more dementia friendly.

I am excited to announce that Denton County has recently become a Dementia Friendly community! The official kickoff was held at the Denton Civic Center on April 7, 2022. The vision of this non-profit is a Denton County where those who live with dementia and their care partners are integrated into and supported by the community.

Dementia Friendly Denton County will help in the development of better services for persons living with dementia and their care partners. They will offer guidance and training to all sectors of the community, and provide encouragement and support for caregivers.

We ALL have a part to play in creating communities where people with dementia feel active, engaged and valued. To learn more, please visit the website www.dfamerica.org or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DementiaFriendlyDentonCounty.

Be sure to join us for the Flower Mound/Lewisville/Highland Village kickoff.

Dementia Friendly Denton County Kickoff

Wednesday, May 25th, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Flower Mound Senior Center

2701 W. Windsor Dr., Flower Mound 75028

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored Content)