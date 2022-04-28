Senior Talk DFW — May 2022

Spring is here. Flowers are blooming, trees are leafing and allergies have run amuck (at least mine have!)

The “spring” housing market is also here. We’ve actually been enjoying a spring-like market for several years now.

My advice has always been “the time to sell or buy is when you are ready or need to sell or buy.”

In the 2022 housing market NOW is the time whether selling or buying. Selling is obvious with the increase in prices and more buyers than available homes. Buying now is still the best strategy. House prices and interest rates will continue to increase, albeit not at the frenetic pace we’ve experienced.

You can sell; cash out your equity which is probably more than you thought possible, and live your dream in an RV and travel the country, buy that beach home, buy that home near the grandkids or parents or whatever you want to do with it.

You may need cash from your home to help offset medical costs or to remodel your home to better accommodate your current needs. A Reverse Mortgage (no, it’s not what you’ve heard horror stories about!) may be your answer. There are OPTIONS.

Want to sell your home and you’re thinking “oh my I have so much stuff and what will I do with it?” We have resources to help you with that. Or I have to remodel or don’t know how I’d get the house ready to go on the market? We have six different ways to sell your home, depending on your goals. Remember, you don’t have to go on this journey alone!

Are you starting to think about selling your home and don’t know where to start? Want to learn what you can do to get your house ready to sell? You’re invited to a webinar “Selling My House in 2022” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Learn how and where to start getting ready. We’ll talk about things you can do to improve your home’s value and things not to do. Register at www.SellingMyHouse.Info or call or text 469-616-0561. We’ll also send you an eBook “Things to Consider When Selling Your House”. Have something else scheduled for that evening? Register anyway and we’ll send you the recording.

Whether you are blessed to still have your Mother with you or you are sending your Mother’s Day wishes to heaven, Happy Mother’s Day!

We’re here so you can go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, REALTOR®, CLHMS (Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist), CSHP (Certified Senior Housing Professional), CPE (Certified Probate Expert) 469-616-0561

