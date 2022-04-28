Flower Mound, Highland Village each throwing art festivals on same day

Local residents who enjoy themselves a good art festival will have options on May 7, as both the town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village have scheduled free celebrations of the arts for that day.

The Seventh Annual Highland Village Art Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Shops at Highland Village. The event will have displays from over 30 gallery-quality artists, artist demonstrations, live music and entertainment, and interactive children’s art activities, such as face painting, an obstacle course and a balloon artist, according to the city.

“The Highland Village Art Festival is one of the most beloved events in our community, and we’re thrilled to be welcoming guests on property for another year of creativity and entertainment,” said Ginny Tirey, marketing coordinator at The Shops at Highland Village. “With a myriad of artists, activities and entertainment, we can’t wait to celebrate and embrace the talent of our community.”

A community mural will be painted at the event, featuring a large, wild bouquet of flowers coming out of a Texas boot “vase,” according to a news release from The Shops. The mural artist will assist guests as they embrace their artistic side, grab a smock and paintbrush and add flowers and other creative touches to the piece of art. After the event, the mural will be on display in a vacant space window.

Throughout the day, dance and musical performances with a variety of genres will take place on the Central Park Stage. Acts include Flower Mound School of Rock, Footlights Dance Studio, Argyle Music Academy and Ocarina Owl Music Studio. From 4-6 p.m., the Rosana Eckert Quartet will grace the stage returning to The Shops with classic jazz and original jazz compositions.

The event is a joint venture between the city and The Shops, and will benefit the Kids Kastle Community Build Project.

Click here for more information.

Meanwhile, Flower Mound’s Arts Festival at Heritage Park — Experience the Arts Together: Connect, Create, and Celebrate! — will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the town website. The event will feature live performances, art vendors, a community mural, hands-on activities for all ages and more.

During last year’s inaugural Arts Festival — which had more than 45 artists showcasing their work — attendees painted the Flower Mound Has heART community mural.

Click here for more information.