Friday, October 18, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

High School Football Scoreboard

John English
By John English
0
2

Southlake Carroll 48, Northwest 7

The Northwest Texas struggled with Southlake Carroll on Thursday night, snapping their winning streak.

Carroll jumped out to a two touchdown lead, and the score was 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second, Kobey Wall scored on a 2-yard run to cut the Texans deficit to 7 points, but Carroll scored 14 unanswered points and the score was 28-7 at the half.

Carroll picked up where it left off in the first half, scoring twice more in the third quarter to give the Dragons a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth.

 

Nate Jean rushed for 111 yards in the game for the Texans.

Northwest (6-1, 4-1) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Byron Nelson.

Previous article
Eagle Ridge: A premier residential haven in Bartonville
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.