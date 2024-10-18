High School Football Scoreboard

Southlake Carroll 48, Northwest 7

The Northwest Texas struggled with Southlake Carroll on Thursday night, snapping their winning streak.

Carroll jumped out to a two touchdown lead, and the score was 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second, Kobey Wall scored on a 2-yard run to cut the Texans deficit to 7 points, but Carroll scored 14 unanswered points and the score was 28-7 at the half.

Carroll picked up where it left off in the first half, scoring twice more in the third quarter to give the Dragons a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth.

Nate Jean rushed for 111 yards in the game for the Texans.

Northwest (6-1, 4-1) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Byron Nelson.