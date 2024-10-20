Around Argyle — October 2024

Hello, Argyle! September was an eventful month, with a lot of great things happening around town. One significant step toward Argyle’s future was realized when we finalized the purchase of 6 acres on FM 407 for the future Donald G. Moser Law Enforcement Center and municipal complex. Stay tuned as we move into the planning and design stages, which will include plenty of transparency and opportunities for input from Argyle residents.

Speaking of transparency, the Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) process was introduced over 7 years ago, and is something I’ve championed going back to my service on the Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission. PACE meetings provide an open forum for Argyle residents to hear directly from developers about proposed projects before any formal plans are submitted to the town. PACE meetings are instrumental in ensuring residents’ voices are heard well before major projects are presented to P&Z or town council for a vote.

On Sept. 19, the Town of Argyle held a well-attended PACE meeting for a potential mixed-use development on nearly 200 acres along the western side of I-35W, south of Robson Ranch Road. “The Heritage Tract” proposed concept plan includes retail, office, and business park space with a large grocer and medical facility as anchors. The overall response was positive, with some great feedback and suggestions from residents of Argyle and neighboring communities. If you haven’t done so already, sign up on the town’s website to stay informed about this and other important developments.

Another notable event in September was the official dedication of Jane Ruestmann Elementary School in Harvest. This wonderful event celebrated Mrs. Ruestmann’s invaluable contributions as an educator and featured a ribbon cutting to mark the official dedication of the new campus. My favorite part was the student-led tours of the new school, which is absolutely beautiful. Congratulations!

Looking forward into October, preparations are underway for the 4th Annual Argyle Police Department Trunk or Treat event. This free family-friendly gathering will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Liberty Christian and features candy, hot dogs, bounce houses, games, and more. We hope you can join us!

Happening now, residents of Argyle and the Argyle ETJ are invited to register to receive one free tree as part of the 6th Annual Argyle Arbor Day Tree Giveaway. Trees will be available for pickup at Town Hall on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During that time, you’ll have the opportunity to visit with Keep Argyle Beautiful, local arborists, and even grab a donut with the mayor! Remember to register in advance on the town’s website at www.argyletx.com.

In closing, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, supporting those affected, and promoting early detection of the most common cancer among women. This month, we take a moment to honor the strength of survivors, the courage of those still battling the disease, and the dedication of healthcare providers and researchers working tirelessly to find a cure.

Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. during their lifetime. Early detection through regular screening is one of the most effective tools in fighting this disease, significantly increasing the chances of successful treatment. That’s why it’s crucial for women, especially those over the age of 40, to schedule mammograms and perform self-exams regularly. Raising awareness about these life-saving habits can make a real difference.

In addition to promoting health, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also an opportunity for communities to come together in solidarity. Whether through fundraising events, wearing pink ribbons, or supporting local organizations, every action helps shine a light on the ongoing fight against breast cancer. Together, we can continue to advance research, offer support to families affected, and work toward a future where breast cancer no longer threatens lives.

As always, thank you for allowing me the honor of serving you. Take care and be good to one another.