Carter BloodCare to host local blood drives

Carter BloodCare will host blood drives in Argyle and Flower Mound next month, and as thanks for giving, the organization is offering a brand-new blanket to each volunteer blood donor in November.

“In this season of thanks, Carter BloodCare shares its gratitude for donors helping local patients,” the organization said in a statement. “Blood donors support children and adults fighting cancer, people injured in serious auto accidents, mothers facing difficult childbirths, patients undergoing intensive surgeries, organ transplant recipients, Texans with sickle cell disease, older adults coping with age-related health issues, and many others.”

A blood drive is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 at MI Window and Doors, 1900 Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound. Click here to sign up.

Another blood drive is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road in Argyle. Click here to sign up.

For more information, visit CarterBloodCare.org.