Lewisville man charged with woman’s murder

The Lewisville Police Department on Monday released more information about the fatal shooting of a woman last week.

At 11:34 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a reported active shooter at 1825 Lakeway Drive, Suite 700, and quickly detained the shooter inside the building.

One victim, a woman, was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a Lewisville PD news release. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has not released the victim’s identity, as of Monday morning.

The suspect, 51-year-old Travis Lee Merrill, was charged with murder and booked into Denton County Jail, where he remains in lieu of $10 million bail, according to jail records.

Police did not release many other details about the shooting or the suspect’s motive, other than to say that the suspect and victim knew each other and it was an isolated incident, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.