Early voting begins Monday

Texans can cast their ballots in the November General Election as early as Monday morning.

Aside from the contentious presidential race, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for numerous federal, state and local candidates. Also on the ballot are proposed tax rate increases for Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD to address budget shortfalls.

Early voting will be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1 (except for Sunday, Oct. 27, when it is limited to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Denton County residents who are registered to vote can vote at any of the 54 early voting locations around the county. Those who wait until Election Day must cast their ballots at their designated precinct.

Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.