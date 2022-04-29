Weir: Ally’s Wish gala a huge success at Marty B’s Rooftop in Bartonville

On Thursday evening, a large gathering of fun-loving and compassionate North Texans attended the annual Boots and Blessings gala, a fundraiser for Ally’s Wish, at Marty B’s famous Rooftop restaurant on FM407 in Bartonville. Marty Bryan, owner of the enormously popular establishment, as well as a few other remarkable area restaurants, was in attendance, greeting guests with a welcoming smile that set the mood for an evening of joyful camaraderie. Publicist Cynthia Smoot, of Gangway Advertising, was a delightfully ubiquitous presence throughout the evening as she connected with many North Texas notables at the standing room only event. In addition to the marvelous cuisine, the spacious ranch atmosphere, the lively entertainment, and the convivial staff the restaurant is noted for, it was the perfect venue to highlight some of the features and accomplishments of the organization that has truly blessed the lives of so many families.

Ally’s Wish, Inc., founded in 2014, is a nonprofit organization based in North Texas devoted to granting the last wish to young, terminally ill mothers with children. Inspired by the late Allyson Hendrickson, Ally’s Wish provides lasting memories for families that have lost their mom during the early years of their lives. A Flower Mound resident, Ms. Hendrickson succumbed to cancer on July 12, 2014, at the age of 38. Co-Founder and President Missy Phipps started the organization in 2014 as a tribute to Allison and to all moms under similar circumstances. Wishes are granted in the form of services, gifts, transportation, lodging, or any other wish the mother may have.

In order to be eligible for a granted wish, the mom must have been determined to be terminally ill and not receiving any life-saving treatment. Also, the mom must have at least one child under the age of 18 and in school. One other proviso is that the moms have not received another similar wish from another organization. A doctor’s diagnosis is required when asking to be granted a wish, followed by some minor paperwork. Although there are no income qualifications, most of the mothers have exhausted their finances due to the medical bills associated with their condition.

Most of the wishes granted are for travel locations such as Hawaii, Disney World, and New York City. One family’s wish was to attend a Dallas Cowboy football game and a Texas Rangers baseball game. Incidentally, these wishes are granted for moms across the country, some of whom just wish to travel to visit their families. A doctor’s note is required to ensure they are healthy enough to travel. Ally’s Wish uses a local travel agency to organize the trips. One mom requested and received James Avery’s bracelets for her daughters, and she wanted the charms to signify various events in their lives, such as graduation, marriage, first child, etc.

The organization’s mission statement: Ally’s Wish, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes, specifically the sole purpose of Ally’s Wish is to provide a last “wish” to young, terminally ill mothers with small children. We hope to provide a memory for the family that will last a lifetime. Our goal is to do this by providing services, gifts, transportation, lodging, or any other “wish” the mother may have. We will provide this through fundraising and donations given through Ally’s Wish, Inc. Ally’s Wish is a 501c3 approved organization.

For more info: www.allyswish.org