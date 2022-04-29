GOOD Thoughts — May 2022

We Americans do love to celebrate! Every day of the year is given some item to celebrate. May has begun and is no different … from Mothers to Chocolate Custard to Lumpy Rugs to Star Wars to Military Spouses …

We celebrate!!

At the end of May, our government graciously gives us a day from its activities, and we celebrate Memorial Day. Or, should it be commemorate?

For many of us veterans, we commemorate Memorial Day but also look forward to its completion. We know, many by firsthand, that Memorial Day is for the dead … those who gave their lives for our freedom. We appreciate being told, “Thank you for your service.” But, that service simply does not match up to so many others we know. For some, that inability to match up can be quite painful.

So … this Memorial Day, in your backyards, at the ballparks, on the lakes… TRULY take a moment … and raise your drink, or bow your head , in HONOR of those who will NEVER do so again!

And … when you run into a veteran… please, respectfully, do not thank them for their service … just tell them you appreciate those who the day is for … and have taken a moment to honor them. To commemorate them. We veterans have our day in November.

