Foodie Friday: Clean Eatz

If you’re anything like us, you’re always on the lookout for something that’s going to make living a healthier lifestyle easier. As a Realtor, my life revolves around my car, so when I discovered Clean Eatzin Flower Mound and their grab-and-go and cafe options, it was a game-changer! And getting to meet Tammy and Mike Theriot and their son Colton who runs the store was definitely an added bonus!

The Theriots are long-time residents of Flower Mound who decided to open the Flower Mound Clean Eatz location in large part thanks to a promise Tammy made to her dad. Before her dad passed way a few years ago, he made Tammy promise that she would work hard to take care of her body because we all only get one. So, she and Mike and their kids started becoming more conscious of what they were feeding their bodies and opened Clean Eatz in an effort to help others do the same.

At Clean Eatz, there are three ways you can feed your belly. Their grab-and-go section holds hundreds of meals you can take home to keep in your freezer for when you need a convenient and healthy option. They are perfectly portioned and contain a balance of carbs, protein, and fats.

You can also pop into Clean Eatz to order from their Cafe menu. They have options to build your own bowl, salads, wraps, burgers, and flatbreads. They also have options for kids, smoothies, desserts, and we hear their sweet potato waffle fries are delicious!

The third way you can feed your belly at Clean Eatz is by signing up for their Meal Planning service. You can purchase anywhere from 5-21 meals each week that you’ll pick up at the beginning of the week and can re-heat at home. Similar to their grab-and-go meals, these are perfectly portioned and include the perfect ratios of carbs, protein, and fats.

If you haven’t been by to check out all of these amazing options Clean Eatz has to offer, we’d definitely recommend you get there soon! It has made such a difference in my ability to eat healthier options with my busy lifestyle! And getting to chat with Tammy and Mike and their family and staff is always a welcome treat as well.

*Clean Eatz Flower Mound is located at 2201 Long Prairie Rd Suite 101, Flower Mound, TX 75022.