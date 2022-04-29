Teenager dies in south Denton crash

A 16-year-old girl from Ponder died this week in a single-vehicle crash in far southwest Denton.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the teenager was headed eastbound on H Lively Road — located east of Ponder and just north of Robson Ranch — about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday when she failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn. The pickup drove straight off the roadway and rolled over in a field.

The driver, identified as Sawyer Kate Mulkey by the Medical Examiner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the DPS.