Former Argyle mayor dies

Former Argyle Mayor Don Moser died Friday, less than five years after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was 56.

“We mourn the loss of a man who worked tirelessly on behalf of the Town of Argyle,” current Mayor Bryan Livingston said in a statement. “Our prayers are with Don and his family.”

Moser was first elected in May 2017 on a platform promising to Keep Argyle Rural. He was diagnosed with State 4 prostate cancer shortly after that election and he began undergoing treatment. He was reelected in 2019, but he resigned in the summer of 2020 because he was about to receive more intense treatment. His cancer had spread to other parts of his body, and he was given a grim prognosis in the summer of 2021.

Earlier this year, however, Moser said he was “feeling better.” So much better, in fact, that he filed to run for Town Council in February. He later withdrew his application because he had thought that the incumbent wasn’t going to seek reelection, but she later did file to run again, so he looked for another way to serve. In March, the Argyle Town Council appointed Moser to the Municipal Development District Board.

But about a month ago, Moser began experiencing serious health issues and had to go to the Emergency Room twice within five days, according to a social media post from his family. Doctors told him that his “cancer was back with vengeance,” and chemo and radiation treatments were no longer options.

Moser was a lifelong public servant, as he served most of his adult life as a firefighter and police officer.