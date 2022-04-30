Foodie Friday Extra: Local restaurants celebrating moms

It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone, but especially for moms! Why not show mom how much you appreciate her by celebrating her at one of these local restaurants this Mother’s Day?

The Bartonville Store

96 McMakin Rd, Bartonville

Join the Bartonville Store on Mother’s Day this year from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for a brunch buffet and live music from Christian Dozzler. It’s $55 per adult and $22 per child 5 and older. Call them at 940-241-3301 to make your reservation!

Verf’s Grill & Tavern

2221 Justin Rd Suite #101, Flower Mound

Verf’s is offering their well-known Mother’s Day Family Style brunch buffet again this year. The cost is $42.99 per person and you can call 972-317-3390 to make a reservation.

GiroPizza & Trattoria

3711 Justin Rd #100, Flower Mound

GiroPizza is offering Mother’s Day family meals just like they have in previous years. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for more information or call them at 214-513-1777.

Hillside Fine Grill

3140 FM 407, Highland Village, TX 75077

Hillside is always offering Family Packs for pickup which would be the perfect option for your Mother’s Day meal! Each Family Pack serves four and comes with an entree of your choice, a salad, and four sides. Place your order online!

Salerno’s

2250 FM 407 #130, Highland Village

This year Salerno’s is offering a dine-in brunch or a 5-course meal to-go for Mother’s Day. Both will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and then they’ll open back up for regular dinner hours at 5 p.m. You must have a reservation for either the buffet or meal to-go, so call them at 972-539-9534.

Shoal Creek Tavern

1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village

Celebrate Mom at Shoal Creek Tavern this year where you can enjoy a buffet from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with some Shoal Creek favorites, including their famous mimosas! Make your reservation by calling 972-317-2250.

1845 Taste Texas

2401 Lakeside Parkway, Flower Mound

We love celebrating special occasions at 1845 Taste Texas. They’ll be open on Mother’s Day for Lunch and Dinner from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and encourage you to make your reservation soon so you’ll be sure to have a spot! Call them at 214-285-0069.

Rustico

3701 Justin Rd #150, Flower Mound

Rustico will also be open for lunch and dinner on Mother’s Day and is the perfect spot to take Mom for a special meal. Make your reservation by calling 214-513-1112.