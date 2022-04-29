Four good reasons to choose polyurea

Epoxy has been the darling of all concrete coatings for many years. Like in many industries product innovation is ever present and in the concrete coating industry these innovations have been game changers. Here are just four good reasons to choose a polyurea coating for your concrete. But first, a very short history lesson.

History

Polyurea has been used in the industrial space for nearly 40 years. Its quick cure time made it a preferred coating for such projects as manhole and tunnel coatings, tank and truck bed liners. The polyurea systems are in wide use in the automotive industry where bumpers, cowlings, side panels, dashboards and other parts are routinely made from polyurea. As we move into the 21st century the uses of polyurea systems continue to expand.

Polyurea Bonds Better Than Epoxy

Epoxy coatings have earned a reputation for poor adhesion to the concrete. It tends to stick to your car’s tires after a blistering summer day, then peel away once the tires have cooled down and move. Polyurea coatings are different. They don’t just sit on the surface of the concrete. The coating is absorbed into the pores of your prepared concrete surface, creating an extraordinarily strong bond that simply cannot lift away.

Polyurea Coatings Dry Quickly

You can expect an epoxy coating to take up to seven days to fully cure. That means no parking your vehicles or even walking across the floor for fear of damaging the surface. Curing time for a polyurea coating is reduced to a single day, getting your routine back to normal in a noticeably shorter period of time. Remember the quick cure time is why it became an attractive choice for tunnels!

Want to Avoid Cracks?

Epoxy coatings are hard and don’t have a great deal of flexibility. Over time they tend to crack, peel, and detach from the substrate. Due to the high degree of flexibility in polyurea coatings they maintain their integrity regardless of changes in weather or the passage of time.

Polyurea Color Stays True

Unlike epoxy coatings that fade over time, polyurea coatings are 100% UV stable. That means the color you so carefully chose will look as good in ten years as it does right now. And your choice of colors is endless.

Bottom Line?

Polyurea coatings are stronger, have a higher degree of flexibility and look better longer. And the time you will be out of your space is a fraction of the time when using epoxy.

Want to see for yourself? Contact us for a free evaluation of your space, (817) 888-8474 www.dfwnorthwest.garageforce.com

(Sponsored Content)