Rage room concept ready to hit Highland Village

A place to smash, splatter and let loose is coming to Highland Village.

iSmash, a rage room concept with locations all across the nation, was approved to build a new location in Highland Village after city council gave the project the green light Tuesday.

The concept had to face Highland Village’s Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council to request a conditional use permit to put in an amusement business at the corner of FM 407 and Marketplace Lane.

Both government boards approved the concept’s request after a thorough presentation from owners Roopa Seshadri and Sangeetha Srinivasan.

The owners assured council the concept would not be a bother to neighboring businesses, and will provide a great place for residents of all ages to enjoy.

iSmash has thorough protocols, manuals and processes that help ensure any activities are done in a safe, controlled environment. The walls will also be soundproof to avoid noise problems.

It is expected to be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Council mentioned a concern about the possibility of paint being tracked out of the business, but the owners said there will be a wash-off room.

This will be the first iSmash in North Texas. Seshadri and Srinivasan said they could have chosen a few other locations in the area, like Southlake, but believed Highland Village was the perfect place to launch.

“We view Highland Village not simply as a business location, but as a long-term community partnership opportunity,” said Seshadri at the P&Z meeting. “We’re not going to open and be hands-off – that’s not how we approach the business.”

The owners are also interested in partnering with other local businesses and nearby schools.

The facility will include dedicated party rooms for private events.

According to the owners, iSmash obtains many of the breakable items through a distributor and supplements its inventory with materials from local thrift stores and recyclers.

Customers can also bring their own unwanted items to destroy.