Rage room franchise a smash hit at Highland Village P&Z meeting

Southern Denton County residents young and old may soon have a new place to vent their frustrations.

The Highland Village Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval June 16 for an iSmash rage room, clearing another hurdle for the proposed business.

The Highland Village location would mark iSmash’s first North Texas franchise. The venue would feature rage rooms, a splatter paint experience and an interactive floor room, though it will not include axe throwing, which is offered at some of the company’s other locations.

The pair of female owners, Roopa Seshadri and Sangeetha Srinivasan, both have kids, and felt like adults shouldn’t sit on the sidelines while kids have all the fun.

Seshadri said Highland Village was the target for the brand’s new location because it is family-oriented, accessible and continues to grow.

“We view Highland Village not simply as a business location, but as a long-term community partnership opportunity,” she said. “We’re not going to open and be hands-off – that’s not how we approach the business.”

The pair also wanted to create something children of all ages could enjoy, and look forward to partnering with other local businesses and nearby schools.

“It looks fun and I love your enthusiasm and the involvement you want to have in the city,” said commissioner Misty Cedillo. “We need that, so it’s very encouraging and exciting to have people that want to be here and give back.”

Another option for the franchise’s expansion was Southlake, but the owners preferred Highland Village.

The concept is designed to be a safe, controlled environment with thoroughly defined manuals, processes and protocols. It will also avoid any possible noise issues with soundproof walls.

“It’s very therapeutic,” said Seshadri. “If you want to get something out of your system, the smash room is the place to be.”

According to the owners, walk-ins will be available, but bookings and reservations will be prioritized.

The concept is expected to operate daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Highland Village’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the concept, allowing an amusement use. The concept will next head to city council.