Lady Jaguars continue state tournament streak

For the third consecutive season, the Flower Mound girls golf team proved it belongs among Texas’ elite.

The Lady Jaguars qualified again for the UIL Class 6A state tournament, continuing a run that has cemented Flower Mound as one of the top girls golf programs in the state. The team has finished in the top 10 each of the past three years despite consistently reshuffling its lineup with younger players stepping into key roles.

Now, the next challenge is clear: turning sustained success into a state championship.

“Being able to go to the state tournament for three consecutive years is extremely difficult,” coach Kurt Grawunder said. “But getting on the medal stand and winning a state championship puts us in another conversation. I am very proud of our consistency and rising to the occasion to get to state, but obviously, we want to win the state championship.”

Grawunder said Flower Mound’s success stems from a combination of high expectations, strong work ethic and consistently tough competition at the district and regional levels.

Still, maintaining that level year after year is no easy task.

“Golf is very challenging and sometimes highly difficult to maintain this level of consistency,” Grawunder said. “You have to earn your spot out of district and regionals. Nobody is entitled to making it to state just because we have done it the last three years.”

One player who has helped lead that consistency is sophomore Lois Lee, who already owns two state tournament appearances. Lee helped anchor this year’s team after the Lady Jaguars graduated three seniors from last season’s lineup.

Lee, 16, began playing golf at age 10 after moving from California and said Flower Mound exceeded expectations this season.

“I think making it to state has become an expectation for Flower Mound golf because of the strong standard the program has built,” Lee said. “Golf is about the process, improvement and giving your best effort, and I know Flower Mound will always work hard and give their best, no matter the result.”

Junior AJ Gonyeau has been playing since the age of 5 and helped lead the Lady Jaguars back to state. She said the team’s performance showed how close Flower Mound is to competing for a medal.

“I am extremely proud of how our team competed at state,” Gonyeau said. “Going to the 6A State Tournament three times in a row is such an incredible achievement, and I am super happy and proud of our team.”

Junior Lydia Berge echoed those sentiments, saying the experience motivated the team to aim even higher next season.

“It will take a lot of practice and dedication to medal or win a state championship,” Berge said. “I do think we are capable of doing so, but it will take a lot of hard work.”

Grawunder said complacency is the biggest obstacle standing between a successful program and a championship-level dynasty.

“We have to start next season with a competitive spirit, perseverance and continue working hard to achieve this level of success,” he said.

For now, the Lady Jaguars remain one of the state’s most consistent programs — and they believe their breakthrough moment may not be far away.