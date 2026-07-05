Fire rips through large Flower Mound home Saturday night

A fire that started in an outdoor kitchen spread into the attic of a Flower Mound home Saturday night, prompting a two-alarm response and mutual aid from neighboring fire departments.

The Flower Mound Fire Department was dispatched about 8:20 p.m. to a large home on Point De Vue Drive near Grapevine Lake. Firefighters arrived to find flames had already spread throughout the attic, according to fire officials.

The incident brought assistance from the Lewisville, Grapevine and Roanoke fire departments.

“The size of the home, its structural integrity due to the fire, and its setback presented many challenges on getting the water where we needed it to go in order to extinguish all of the hot spots,” said fire department spokesperson Brandon Barth.

All occupants safely evacuated the home and no injuries were reported.

Based on statements from the homeowners and conditions observed upon arrival, fire officials believe the fire originated in an outdoor kitchen and grill area before extending into the attic.

The blaze produced a large column of smoke that was visible from miles away. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.