Flower Mound’s Daughters of the American Revolution bring national exhibit to Denton County

While July 4 has passed, the celebrations for America’s 250th birthday aren’t over, yet. Denton County residents will get the chance to turn back time with a unique historical exhibit.

Flower Mound’s chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate the semiquincentennial by hosting The American Revolution Experience from Monday, July 27 until Wednesday, August 12 at the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square.

Admission to the event is free for all, and it will be co-hosted by the Denton County Historical Commission.

The traveling exhibit brings the story of America’s founding to life in Denton County with 14 display panels, including 12 national exhibit panels, a special panel on Texas during the Revolution and a chapter pop-up panel, as well as interactive digital kiosks that explore the people, events and ideals of the Revolutionary War era.

Flower Mound commemorated the town’s DAR chapter at its council meeting on Monday, June 15 with a proclamation.

“This historic milestone offers an opportunity for all Americans to reflect upon the courage, sacrifice and enduring ideals of liberty, representative government and individual rights established by our nation’s founders,” said Flower Mound Mayor Cheryl Moore. “The Town of Flower Mound recognizes the importance of preserving and sharing American history with future generations so the principals upon which our nation was founded may continue to inspire civic responsibility, unity and appreciation for liberty.”

The event will kick off Monday, July 27 at 5 p.m. with a formal opening reception at the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square.

It will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks from community leaders and chapter representatives, as well as a color guard presentation and the opportunity to tour the exhibit.

“On behalf of the Flower Mound Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution… we are grateful to the Town of Flower Mound for standing with us as we celebrate this extraordinary milestone in our history,” said Samantha Barnes, the America250! Chair of the Flower Mound chapter. “250 years ago, a group of remarkable men and women pledged their lives, their fortunes and their honor, and many paid that price in full. They endured bitter winters, lost farms and livelihoods, and buried husbands and sons to keep the flame of freedom alive.”

The National Society Daughters of the Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical organization dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Flower Mound’s local chapter said it is proud to partner with Denton County to bring the nationally recognized exhibit to North Texas as part of America’s semiquincentennial celebration.

“The Daughters of the American Revolution exist because of those sacrifices, and we carry that legacy with pride,” said Barnes.