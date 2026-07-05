Carter BloodCare entices summer donors with gift cards, giveaways

Blood donations often dip during the summer, so Carter BloodCare is stepping up and offering some enticing thank-you incentives at a pair of southern Denton County donation sites.

Carter BloodCare will offer a $50 e-gift card to any donors with the O negative blood type, as well as a $25 e-gift card to anyone who donates on Mondays or Fridays in July.

Donors can also leave with a special stainless steel canteen, while supplies last.

“The blood supply has hit a dry spell,” said Carter BloodCare in a press release. “Blood resources take a drastic drop in the summer due.”

Southern Denton County residents will have two donation opportunities close to home.

Carter BloodCare will host a donation event Thursday at Lakeside in Flower Mound.

Donors can sign up for times from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carter BloodCare sign up link.

On the east side of I-35W, donors can visit the Harvest community Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Carter BloodCare Bus will be parked on site for donors, who can sign up at the event’s sign up link.

Carter BloodCare said blood donations often decrease in the summer because students are on summer break, and the organization relies on students for about 25% of the blood available for local patients.

Summer travel and vacations also prevent donor participation.

“This drop has serious consequences,” said Carter BloodCare. “Surgeries and medical procedures can be postponed until blood is available, but mass casualty events also require several units of blood.”

While O negative donors can receive a $50 e-gift card, because it is the only blood type used for treating premature babies, all blood types are needed.

O positive supports trauma patients with critical bleeding injuries.

“Blood donors help people hurt in car wrecks, children fighting cancer, new moms having difficult deliveries, burn patients and older Texans with age-related health issues,” said Carter BloodCare.

Support the community and sign up to donate with Carter BloodCare. For times and details, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.