City of Justin Update – July 2026

As we celebrate Independence Day this month, our hearts swell with pride knowing that 2026 launches America’s 250th anniversary, the Semiquincentennial, a profound milestone in the greatest story of human freedom ever told.

For two and a half centuries, generations of brave Americans have sacrificed, innovated and stood firm in defense of liberty, opportunity and self-government. From the patriots who declared independence in 1776 to the heroes who have defended our God-given rights across every generation, their unyielding spirit forged the freest nation the world has ever known. This is a sacred time to reflect on those blessings, honor our shared heritage and recommit ourselves to the communities that embody the American Dream.

Here in Justin, we are truly blessed to live out that dream every day. Our city is growing with new opportunities for families, businesses and visitors, yet we proudly preserve the strong, neighborly hometown character that makes Justin so special. We know one another by name, celebrate together, support one another and remain fiercely committed to keeping Justin “Everything a Hometown Should Be.”

That same patriotic spirit of American community will shine brightly on Thursday, July 30, as we proudly host the Grand Opening of Peterson Park from 6 to 8 p.m. This outstanding new park is a true investment in our quality of life and a lasting tribute to the values we hold dear, a place where future generations will create memories, build friendships and enjoy the freedoms we cherish.

You and your family are warmly invited to join us for an evening of live music, food trucks and good old-fashioned fellowship with friends and neighbors as we officially open this exciting new community treasure. Peterson Park features pickleball and basketball courts, an amphitheater, cornhole courts, a pavilion, restrooms and beautiful open green space, perfect for recreation, relaxation and strengthening the bonds that make America strong.

As we celebrate our nation’s enduring legacy of liberty and look forward to America’s 250th anniversary, I hope you’ll join us in Justin to honor all that unites us. Together, we are building a community rooted in small-town American values while boldly embracing a bright and prosperous future.

Wishing you and your family a safe, joyful and deeply patriotic Independence Day!

Heavenly Father, on this Independence Day and as we begin the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, we come before You with grateful hearts. Thank You for the precious gift of freedom You have bestowed upon this land, for the courage of our Founding Fathers, the sacrifices of our veterans, and the enduring blessings of liberty, opportunity and self-government that define our great nation. We humbly ask Your divine protection over all our communities; from the small-town charm of Justin to every city and neighborhood across this blessed country. Unite us in purpose, strengthen our families, prosper our businesses and guide our leaders with wisdom and integrity. May we always remember that our true strength comes from You, and may we honor You by loving our neighbors, preserving our heritage and building a future worthy of those who came before us. Lord, bless the hands that work, the hearts that serve and the souls that gather in places like Peterson Park. Fill our gatherings with joy, our homes with peace and our nation with renewed hope. In Your holy name we pray, Amen.

God Bless Justin. God Bless Texas. God Bless the United States of America.